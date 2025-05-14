‘Thankful for all the love and support’: Jayson Tatum posts photo after successful Achilles surgery

BOSTON — Jayson Tatum took to Instagram on Wednesday after thanking everyone for the love and support after undergoing a successful Achilles surgery.

Team officials say Tatum ruptured his right Achilles tendon on Monday night in Game 4 of the Celtics, Knicks matchup.

“Thankful for all the love and support 🙏🏽," Tatum wrote in an Instagram caption.

There is currently no timetable for his return, but the team says he is expected to make a full recovery.

The six-time all-star went down on a play late in the fourth quarter Monday night. It was a non-contact injury which eventually led to many people’s speculation being true—a ruptured Achilles.

In the meantime, fans are hoping players like last year’s Finals MVP, Jaylen Brown, are going to try and fill that void.

Tatum has been a durable player, only missing ten games all season. He had never missed a playoff game until the last series against the Magic when he hurt his wrist.

A torn Achilles is one of the worst injuries in sports—with recovery time from ten months to a year. While the Celtics did not give a timetable for Tatum’s return, there is a chance he could miss all of next season as well.

Game five against the Knicks is Wednesday night at TD Garden. Guard Sam Hauser is probable to play for tonight’s game.

If the Celtics can pull out the win, then they head back to New York.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

