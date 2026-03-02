Boston Police seek juvenile suspects in connection with assault on pregnant victim

BOSTON — Boston Police detectives are seeking the public’s help in identifying two juvenile suspects in connection with an aggravated assault on a pregnant victim.

The assault happened at about 1 p.m. Sunday in the area of 776 Dudley St. in Dorchester, police said Monday.

Assault suspects (Boston Police)

Police described one suspect as a light-skinned Black female with dyed red hair.

Police described a second suspect as a medium-skinned Black female with dyed red hair.

Assault suspect (Boston Police)

Police on Monday released photographs of the suspects. It is believed that both juveniles frequent the area.

The Boston Police Department is actively investigating the assault.

Assault suspect (Boston Police)

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact Boston Police detectives at 617-343-4275.

Community members who wish to provide information anonymously may do so through the CrimeStoppers Tip Line by calling 1-800-494-TIPS, texting “TIP” to CRIME (27463) or online at Boston Police CrimeStoppers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group