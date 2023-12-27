Boston police searching for 3 suspects after armed robbery in Dorchester

BOSTON — Boston Police are investigating and searching for 3 suspects after an armed robbery in Dorchester.

Officers responded to a call around 2:56 a.m. for a home invasion in the area of Bentham Rd.

Upon arrival, officers talked to residents of the home who said they were robbed at gunpoint by 3 unknown suspects.

No arrests have been made and the break-in is under investigation.

No additional information is available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group