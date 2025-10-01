Boston police officers allegedly injured by student at South End school

BOSTON — Police are investigating an incident at Melvin King South End Academy in Boston on Wednesday, where three officers were assaulted by a student.

The incident occurred this afternoon at a school that serves students who are emotionally impaired and require therapeutic support. Two of the officers are currently hospitalized but are expected to recover.

Authorities responded to a call reporting that a student was assaulting staff members at the school. However, it is currently unclear if any staff were injured during the incident.

The investigation into the assault is ongoing.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group