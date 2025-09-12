Boston police officer shot

A Boston police officer is recovering in the hospital after being shot early this morning.

The incident happened at 12:45a in Roxbury.

According to Boston police, officers were checking on a group of suspicious individuals in the park at Dudley and Washington streets.

As the officers approached the group an adult male ran away from the officers.

As officers ran after the suspect, shots were fired.

One officer was struck.

The suspect was also shot multiple times.

Their wounds that are being described as non life-threatening.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Firearms Discharge Investigation Team.

We are expected to learn more about the suspect later in the morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

