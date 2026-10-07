Boston police issue scam warning for fake parking violations

BOSTON — The Boston Police Department is warning residents about an increase in scams involving fake texts, calls, or voicemails.

Officers said the fake messages direct victims to an unknown website to pay outstanding parking or traffic citations.

The fraudulent notices are written to sound like legitimate correspondence from the City of Boston or local courts.

What to look out for

Police said the notices may include a link to an unfamiliar website, a QR code, or a payment link, threatening late fees and legal repercussions for failure to pay.

Residents are asked to be cautious of any unsolicited parking-related notice that requests payment.

How to verify a legitimate parking violation

Residents can visit the City of Boston’s official parking page to confirm whether a notice is legitimate.

If you receive a fraudulent message

Officers are asking residents who receive a message to report it to the Boston Police Department.

Community members wishing to provide information anonymously may do so via the CrimeStoppers Tip Line:

By Phone: 1-800-494-TIPS

By Text: Text the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463)

Online: Submit a tip via Boston Police CrimeStoppers

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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