Boston police investigate string of creepy break-ins and attempts in Southie

BOSTON — Residents of a Southie neighborhood are on alert as Boston police search for a strange man involved in a string of creepy break-ins and attempts.

The most recent incident occurred on Sunday shortly before 11 p.m., when a hooded man began creeping up the back stairs of a three-family on Telegraph St., home security video shows.

When a motion light turned on and he spotted the camera, the man turned and quickly left.

“I was like, ‘Wait a second. This guy’s coming up my stairs. That’s not my neighbor,’” said resident Jon Miarecki. “It’s just weird that it’s been our place twice.”

Miarecki had installed the camera after a similarly disturbing incident involving a man at his building two weeks before. It is unclear if it is the same person.

Miarecki’s upstairs neighbor told him he had heard someone walking in the snow on the deck outside his third-floor apartment before the window opened and a man’s face emerged through the blinds. The resident yelled at the man and scared him away, Miarecki said.

“It’s very creepy,” Miarecki said. “It’s almost like a test run of, ‘Can I get inside the first time? And I’ll come back again and do more next time.’”

Hours after fleeing that apartment, sometime after 4 a.m., a strange man opened an unlocked slider door at a nearby apartment on Mercer St., and peeked into a bedroom where a resident and his girlfriend were sleeping, a roommate told Boston 25 News.

The startled resident then chased the man outside, according to the police report.

“It definitely has everybody in the neighborhood sort of on edge,” said neighbor Conor Kenrick. “Locking their windows, locking their doors, security cameras, surveillance system.”

Boston police ask anyone with information about the incidents to call detectives at 617-343-4742.

Anonymous tips can be made through the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting “TIP” to CRIME (27463).

