Boston officer charged in deadly shooting to return to court after manslaughter indictment

BOSTON — A Boston police officer accused of fatally shooting a man during a carjacking incident earlier this year is scheduled to return to court Thursday morning.

Officer Nicholas O’Malley was indicted by a grand jury last month on a charge of voluntary manslaughter in connection with the March shooting death of Stephenson King in Roxbury.

Prosecutors allege newly reviewed body camera footage shows O’Malley was not justified when he fired the shots that killed King during the encounter.

According to investigators, the shooting happened during a reported carjacking, with officers responding to the scene as the situation unfolded.

O’Malley has maintained that his actions were necessary, claiming he fired his weapon to prevent King from injuring officers at the scene.

The case has raised questions about use-of-force decisions and police accountability.

Thursday’s court appearance is expected to address the next steps in the legal proceedings.

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