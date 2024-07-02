Boston named among ‘Best Cities to Live in the U.S.’ by Forbes

BOSTON — Boston has earned a coveted spot in Forbes’ list of “Best Cities to Live in the U.S.”

Beantown came in at No. 7 on the list of the top 10 cities in the nation, according to Forbes.

“One notable trend in the U.S. is that smaller cities tend to outperform the biggest metropolises,” Forbes said in its article.

Honolulu took the top spot as the best U.S. city to live for the second year in a row, followed by Atlanta in second place, and Pittsburgh in third.

The cities were ranked based on areas including educational facilities, stability, cultural offerings and infrastructure.

Boston beat out Miami, San Francisco and Minneapolis, which ranked eighth, ninth and tenth respectively.

To view the full Forbes list, and also its list of “Best Cities to Live in the World,” click here.

