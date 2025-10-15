Boston Mayor Wu responds to Trump’s threats to pull World Cup games out of city

President Donald Trump is turning his attention to Boston as he continues to take aim at U.S. cities set to host FIFA World Cup matches.

In a recent statement, Trump suggested he could “take away” the games scheduled to take place in Massachusetts next year.

The former president specifically called Boston Mayor Michelle Wu “terrible” and pointed to a recent incident in the city’s South End — what he described as a “street takeover” — where a Boston police cruiser caught fire after being hit by a firework.

The city is set to host seven matches as the U.S. cohosts the 2026 World Cup with Mexico and Canada. Trump was asked about the city’s mayor, Michelle Wu, a Democrat whom he called “intelligent” but “radical left.”

“We could take them away,” Trump said of the games. “I love the people of Boston and I know the games are sold out. But your mayor is not good.”

While the former president claims he could intervene, FIFA officials say otherwise.

“With all due respect to current world leaders, football is bigger than them, and football will survive their regime, their government, their slogans,” said FIFA Council Vice President Victor Montagliani. “Does it cause a headache once in a while when you’re having to administer the game, whether you’re at a league or an international federation? Of course it does. You have to be realistic about that, but the beauty,” he added.

Mayor Wu also responded, stating that much of the event planning is locked in through long-term contracts, making it nearly impossible for any single person.

“All of that is in conversation and in many, many, many months of planning now,” Wu said during an appearance on the “Java with Jimmy” radio program. “Much of that is locked down by contract so that no single person, even if they live in the White House currently, can undo it,” she added.

Her office also issued a statement saying “Boston is honored and excited to host World Cup matches, and we look forward to welcoming fans from around the world to our beautiful city, the cradle of liberty and city of champions.”

“We’re in a world where for drama, for control, for pushing the boundaries, for just ongoing threats that are issued to individuals and communities who refuse to back down and comply or be obedient to a hateful agenda, we are going to continue to be who we are, and that means, unfortunately, we are going to continue to be in the conversation in a way that is targeting Boston’s values.”

World Cup host sites aren’t up to Trump. The 11 U.S. cities — plus three in Mexico and two in Canada — are contracted with FIFA, which would face significant logistical and legal issues to make changes in the eight months before the June 11 kickoff.

FIFA leadership has made clear that the tournament remains under their jurisdiction, not the jurisdiction of any national government. For now, the matches remain on track for next year in Massachusetts.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

