Boston mayor, top cop criticized after offering condolences to family of armed man shot by officer

BOSTON — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox are under attack on social media for their response to the deadly officer-involved shooting in the heart of the city on Saturday.

Both Wu and Cox offered condolences to the family of a knife-wielding man who was shot dead by an off-duty officer after he allegedly tried to attack customers inside a Chick-fil-A on Boylston Street on Saturday night.

“My condolences and all of our thoughts are with the family of the individual whose life has been lost,” Wu said at a press conference following the shooting. “I’m also thinking about all the people who’ve been impacted here today in one of the busier parts of the city.”

Many took to X, calling out Wu for giving condolences to the attacker’s family after he was killed by police.

South Carolina Republican Rep. Nancy Mace wrote on X, “Condolences from the mayor of Boston -- wait for it -- to a knife-wielding man trying to kill people! Thankfully this guy was stopped in his tracks by a brave law enforcement officer.”

Tom Whalen, a political historian at Boston University, said Wu is on the hot seat as she prepares to testify in front of Congress this week in Washington, D.C.

“I don’t think this is normal at all and it’s as if they were all teed up just waiting for this kind of moment to take advantage of it politically,” Whalen said when asked about Wu’s viral comments.

The House Oversight Committee released a preview video last week, slamming mayors of some major cities who will face the committee to defend their sanctuary city policies this week. Wu is featured in that video.

The backlash Wu received over the weekend is only a preview of the heat she’ll face in D.C., according to Whalen.

“It’s going to be a bruising affair and Mayor Wu is going to be at the top of her game politically, or have to be, in order to withstand those kinds of attacks, but it will have an impact, I think perhaps on the Boston mayoral campaign against Mr. Kraft,” Whalen explained.

Boston police commissioner offers condolences to family of armed suspect shot by officer

Cox offered a similar sentiment to Wu after the shooting, telling reporters, “We don’t look for loss of life, so our condolences go out to the individual who was killed tonight.

“This is unbelievable. Watch Boston officials give condolences to a knife-wielding attacker,” another X user wrote.

The city leaders made the comments after the armed suspect, whose name hasn’t been released, chased two people into the popular eatery around 5:30 p.m.

An off-duty officer who happened to be in the restaurant tried to de-escalate the situation, but the suspect allegedly refused to comply, prompting the officer to fatally shoot the man, according to authorities.

Surveillance video obtained by Boston 25 News showed the terrifying moments after the shooting as customers fled into the street.

Wu and Cox did also commend the off-duty officer, who has been placed on leave while an investigation is conducted.

“We’re proud of police officers who activate themselves, whether it’s on duty or off duty, to try and save lives,” Cox said.

The Suffolk District Attorney’s Office is leading the investigation into the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

