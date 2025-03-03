Boston police identify armed man shot, killed by off-duty officer inside Chick-fil-A restaurant

BOSTON — Boston police have identified the knife-wielding man who was shot and killed by an off-duty officer inside a Chick-fil-A restaurant in downtown Boston on Saturday.

Lemark Jaramillo, 32, with a last known address in the city’s Roslindale section, was shot dead after he allegedly tried to attack customers inside the Boylston Street eatery, according to the Boston Police Department.

Jaramillo chased two people into the Chick-fil-A around 5:30 p.m. and the officer tried to de-escalate the situation but the suspect allegedly refused to comply, prompting the officer to fatally shoot him, police said.

Surveillance video obtained by Boston 25 News showed the terrifying moments after the shooting as customers fled into the street.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox are under attack on social media after they both offered condolences to Jaramillo’s family following the shooting.

“My condolences and all of our thoughts are with the family of the individual whose life has been lost,” Wu said at a press conference following the shooting. “I’m also thinking about all the people who’ve been impacted here today in one of the busier parts of the city.”

Cox added, “We don’t look for loss of life, so our condolences go out to the individual who was killed tonight.”

Wu and Cox did also commend the off-duty officer, who has been placed on leave while an investigation is conducted.

The Suffolk District Attorney’s Office is leading the investigation into the incident.

The restaurant remained closed Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

