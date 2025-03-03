‘It’s really just shocking’: Locals react to off-duty officer shooting that killed a man

BOSTON — Boston police are still investigating a deadly Saturday night on Boylston Street

A knife-wielding man was allegedly chasing two others into Chick-fil-A when he was approached by an off-duty officer, who shot and killed the man after he refused to disarm himself.

The man was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

A sign is hanging on the Chick-fil-A front door telling customers they’ll be shut down Monday in light of the investigation.

Bostonians stopped by the fast food chain Sunday to check out the scene.

“It’s really just shocking,” said Attara Gonzalez who lives near Copley Square. “I’m just glad no one else didn’t get hurt... You always just have to stay aware of stuff because unfortunately, you don’t know when stuff like that is going to happen.”

Fiona Hennely and David Murphy of Ireland have been vacationing for the last week just a block away from the crime scene.

Hennely explained, “You wouldn’t expect that kind of thing in this area of Boston... Literally, we’re staying right there, and we were like, ‘Oh my God, we could’ve been here last night.”

Police have been scouring the area over the last 24 hours, searching for eyewitnesses and additional surveillance. City leadership has yet to identify the attacker but claims those involved are young.

Police believe there are more people involved, asking those who know more to reach out to their homicide unit.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

