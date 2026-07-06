Boston leaders search for answers after July 4th weekend of violence

BOSTON — A violent Fourth of July weekend in Boston has the community and city leaders struggling to find answers.

Over the weekend, two people were killed, eleven injured in several chaotic incidents across the city.

Responding police also hurt when fireworks were thrown at them.

Mayor Michelle Wu insists, Boston remains a safe city but said Monday the work is not finished.

“This is a city that takes safety seriously. We see it as a foundation for everything else that we’re doing. And we are going to continue to treat it that way,” Mayor Wu said.

But some city leaders say, that’s not enough.

Boston City Council Ed Flynn, a frequent critic of the mayor, along with Councilor At-Large Erin Murphy, introduced a Resolution calling for a city department-wide Public Safety Summit to identify ways to make the city safer.

“I don’t think the city Administration can sweep it under the rug and say let’s move on and hope for the best. Residents want us to provide the critical leadership that is necessary. We are not providing it right now,” Councilor Flynn said.

Meanwhile, in the neighborhoods, city and community leaders say they are already working on the streets to find solutions.

“We are calling for everyone to put down their guns stop the community violence. It’s too early in the summer and we are taking action,” said Boston City Councilor Brian Worrell at an afternoon press conference.

Councilor Worrell, among many saying community members must be part of any plan aimed at stopping the violence.

“We want peace. We want to have a peace summit. We’re going to work with anyone that wants to work for peace. And safety,” said Boston City Councilor Miniard Culpepper.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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