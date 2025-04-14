Boston immigration attorney, U.S. citizen wrongfully told to self-deport, she says

BOSTON — A Boston-based immigration attorney received an email from the Department of Homeland Security on Friday, demanding she self-deport within 7 days.

Nicole Micheroni, though, was born in Massachusetts and grew up in Sharon.

“I’ve never really seen anything like this before,” she told Boston 25 Sunday.

She is a partner at Cameron, Micheroni, Silvia LLC in downtown Boston.

Friday at the office, she received an email from DHS, which is common for her work.

She explained, “This one turned out to be a little different... The email said my parole status had been revoked, and I had 7 days to leave the United States.”

The no-reply email from DHS said they would take legal action if she did not self-deport.

Micheroni said she’s been in touch with federal authorities, who claim the email is legitimate, but ended up being sent to someone it wasn’t supposed to.

She added, “There was a mix of confusion, a little bit of laughter, and then a little bit of concern.”

The email ended:

“Again, DHS is terminating your parole. Do not attempt to remain in the United States - the federal government will find you. Please depart the United States immediately.”

Micheroni said Sunday, “They have to be careful about who they’re sending messages to... They’re spreading a lot of misinformation and fear.”

Boston 25 reached out to DHS and ICE Sunday night but has not heard back.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group