Boston hotel ranks among best for fall foliage

BOSTON — A Boston hotel was ranked among the best for fall foliage, according to the Michelin Guide.

The Newbury Boston was selected on the travel guide’s list of the best eight hotels to visit.

The guide wrote the hotel was chosen for its cozy rooms with wood-burning fireplaces and a view of the Boston Public Garden.

It also noted that the hotel is a short walk to the Boston Common and the Charles River Esplanade.

Visitors can also drive through the Arnold Arboretum and the Auburn Cemetery, which offers walking tours.

Other hotels that made the list were in Aspen, Colorado, North Hatley, Quebec, Santa Fe, New Mexico, and Waynesville, North Carolina.

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