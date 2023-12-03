Local

Boston firefighters respond to heavy fire at Allston multi-family home

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff

Fordham Road Fire

ALLSTON, Mass — Boston firefighters fought an intense fire that began in an Allston triple-decker Saturday night.

Fire crews were greeted by a heavy fire in a first-floor apartment with heavy smoke rising from the second floor of the building on Fordham Road.

The fire was extinguished by 8:45 p.m. and the crews had begun a secondary search, the Boston Fire Department posted on social media.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

