Boston firefighters respond to heavy fire at Allston multi-family home

ALLSTON, Mass — Boston firefighters fought an intense fire that began in an Allston triple-decker Saturday night.

Fire crews were greeted by a heavy fire in a first-floor apartment with heavy smoke rising from the second floor of the building on Fordham Road.

The fire was extinguished by 8:45 p.m. and the crews had begun a secondary search, the Boston Fire Department posted on social media.

Companies are conducting an extensive secondary search due to a fire at 38 Fordham Road . A heavy smoke condition turned into a 2nd alarm with fire inside & a heavy fire load in 1st floor apartment. pic.twitter.com/imGiNnjQtN — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 3, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group