Boston firefighters battle blaze at a home in Dorchester

BOSTON — Boston firefighters battled a blaze at a home in Dorchester on Saturday morning.

According to Boston Fire, the fire started around 6 a.m. on Bowdoin Street.

Upon arrival, crews saw heavy fire from all the floors but it was concentrated on the second floor.

Firefighters were pulled from the building and a mayday was called when one of the firefighters was initially unaccounted, Boston Fire said.

Boston Deputy Fire Chief Brian Tully explained that the firefighter went out the other way and not with his original company, which is why the mayday was called.

No firefighters were injured and the one person living in the building was able to get out safely.

This is the second fire of the day in Boston, earlier Saturday morning crews extinguished a fire in Allston that displaced 8 people.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

