Massachusetts fire chief violated conflict of interest law, state ethics commission alleges

BOSTON — The State Ethics Commission’s Enforcement Division is alleging that Clinton Fire Chief Michael Lutes violated the conflict of interest law regarding his supervision of his two sons, who are Clinton firefighters.

The commission issued an Order to Show Cause on Thursday, saying it found reasonable cause to believe Lutes acted on matters in which his sons had financial interests, state officials said in a statement.

Boston 25 has reached out to Lutes for comment.

The order alleges Lutes violated the law by handling complaints about one of his sons, assigning that son training and duties that increased his opportunities to earn overtime pay, and repeatedly approving the department payroll that included both of his sons’ salaries.

By filing the order, the commission’s Enforcement Division initiated an adjudicatory proceeding against Lutes, who has worked for the Town of Clinton for nearly four decades.

Lutes started his career at the Clinton Fire Department on Dec. 16, 1986, according to a 2024 post on the department’s Facebook page, which cited a professional anniversary.

“We and the town would like to thank you for your dedication to the town and look forward to the several years you have left serving,” the department said in its Dec. 16, 2024 post.

The state’s order alleges that in 2024, after the Clinton Fire Department Group 4 Captain filed written complaints about one of Chief Lutes’ sons, including an allegation of insubordination, Lutes failed to refer the matter to the Town Administrator, his appointing authority.

Clinton Fire Chief Michael P. Lutes (Clinton Fire Department Facebook)

The state’s order further alleges Lutes asked a fire chief from a neighboring town to investigate Group 4 interpersonal dynamics, rather than the captain’s complaints about his son, and thereby prevented an impartial investigation of his son’s conduct.

Lutes allegedly also ignored the fire chief’s suggestion to reassign his son to another group, a move that would have cost the son his seniority.

According to the state’s order, Lutes also arranged for the same son to be the only Clinton Fire Department staff member trained in fire alarm system maintenance and assigned him to alarm system maintenance duties, knowing this would provide him opportunities to earn overtime pay.

The conflict of interest law generally prohibits municipal employees from participating in matters in which they or their immediate family are financially interested.

The state’s order alleges Lutes violated this prohibition by deciding how the complaints about his son would be investigated, by selecting his son for fire alarm system maintenance training and work assignments, and by repeatedly approving the department payroll, including both sons’ salaries.

The law also prohibits public employees from using their official positions to obtain valuable, unwarranted privileges for themselves or others.

The state’s order alleges Lutes violated this prohibition by preventing an impartial investigation of his son’s alleged insubordination.

In addition, the state’s order alleges that Lutes’ participation in reviewing complaints about his son violated the law’s prohibition against public employees acting in a manner that would cause a reasonable person to believe they would show undue favoritism to another person in their official actions.

Pursuant to the commission’s enforcement procedures, the Enforcement Division files an Order to Show Cause against a person after the commission’s finding of reasonable cause to believe the person violated the conflict of interest law.

Before filing the Order to Show Cause, the Enforcement Division gives the subject the opportunity to resolve the matter through a disposition agreement, state officials said.

The commission will schedule a public hearing on the allegations against Lutes within 90 days.

The commission is authorized to impose a civil penalty of up to $10,000 for each violation of the conflict of interest law.

State officials on Thursday encouraged public employees to contact the commission’s Legal Division at 617-371-9500 for free advice if they have any questions about how the conflict-of-interest law may apply to them.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group