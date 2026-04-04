Police arrest juvenile allegedly carrying large capacity firearm, 2 charged with assaulting officers

BOSTON — A 16-year-old was arrested after allegedly carrying a large capacity firearm, and two were charged with assaulting officers following a report of a large party.

At approximately 9:00 p.m., on Friday, April 3, police say they responded to the area of Metcalf Court in Jamaica Plain.

When officers arrived, they allegedly observed a juvenile male seated with a group of approximately eight individuals.

The male allegedly stood up and began walking away at a fast pace.

As officers exited their cruiser to speak with the group, they observed the male allegedly break into a full sprint.

A second individual also stood up and allegedly fled alongside him. One of the men was seen allegedly clutching the left side of his jacket while running.

The two individuals entered an open doorway and ran upstairs, but as they allegedly attempted to close an apartment door behind them, officers intervened and detained both individuals.

Police allegedly recovered a firearm from one suspect’s jacket pocket.

While officers were placing that suspect in handcuffs, the second individual attempted to interfere, and allegedly refused to comply with orders, allegedly striking an officer.

The situation escalated as the group allegedly became combative, and a third individual allegedly attempted to assault officers.

The scene was brought under control, and three suspects were then taken into custody.

The firearm was later identified as a ghost gun with a large-capacity extended magazine loaded with ten rounds.

The 16-year-old was placed under arrest and was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and unlawful possession of a large capacity feeding device

The remaining two suspects were charged with assault and battery on an officer, and disorderly conduct.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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