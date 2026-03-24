25 Investigates: Lawyer alleges speed and rapid blood test shielded in trooper crash

WOBURN, Mass. — A legal letter sent to State Police Colonel Geoffrey Noble alleges a “coordinated effort” by the Massachusetts State Police to protect one of their own. It goes on to demand a “truly independent” investigation into the 2023 crash that took the life of a man with special needs.

The letter, written by attorney Michael F. Mahoney on behalf of the family of Angelo Schettino, details the December 12, 2023, crash on Lexington Street in Woburn. According to the document, data from State Police Sergeant Scott Quigley’s cruiser reveals he was traveling 59 mph in a 30-mph zone when his cruiser crossed the double yellow line, striking a wheelchair transport van

Medical records cited in the document reveal that Trooper Quigley’s blood was drawn approximately one hour after the crash at 6:01pm, and his Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) of 0.114 was available 29 minutes later.

Mahoney calls it “indisputable evidence” that the Trooper was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the collision. Furthermore, court documents allege that Quigley had been consuming alcohol at a Woburn restaurant prior to the crash, with another member of the MSP.

An attorney for Quigley previously told Investigative Reporter Ted Daniel that Quigley is entitled to the “full presumption of innocence.”

The letter outlines several instances of what it terms a deliberate “cover-up” by MSP personnel designed to shield Quigley from accountability. Recordings show Trooper Martin Cooke was told not to interview Quigley at the hospital, an order he noted “did not make sense”, according to Mahoney’s letter.

State Police Investigator Jennifer Penton’s final crash report, dated August 2024, falsely stated that no alcohol test was administered and that alcohol use was not suspected. Quigley was not interviewed until eight days after the crash and was only issued a written warning for a marked lanes violation.

Additionally, Mahoney stated the MSP repeatedly denied public records requests for over a year, claiming the matter was still “under investigation” long after it had been completed.

Mr. Schettino, who was confined to a wheelchair at the time of the collision, died from injuries sustained in the crash. His family continues to pursue litigation and seeking to move their lawsuit to federal court.

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