8 displaced, firefighters treated for burns after third alarm fire tears through home in Allston

BOSTON — Eight people are displaced after a third-alarm fire tore through a home in Allston early Saturday morning.

According to the Boston Fire, crews received a call for a fire at 67 Ashford Street around 2:40 a.m. Upon arrival firefighters were greeted with heavy fire on the second floor in the back of the building.

The fire continued to travel through the attic and crews battled the fire from above.

Video showed thick black smoke covering the neighborhood.

The fire was knocked down two hours into the blaze.

Photos show that the intense head and volume of the fire melted the siding from the adjacent building.

Firefighters stayed on the scene to monitor hot spots.

Eight people were displaced and some firefighters were treated for minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and damages are estimated at $2 million.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

