Boston EMS union pushes for greater protections after 2 EMTs assaulted

BOSTON — The Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association – EMS Division is asking for more protections for healthcare workers.

The association is pushing to pass new legislation after two EMTs were allegedly assaulted in separate incidents Wednesday night.

According to the association, the EMTs had injuries to their head, face, and neck.

“Our members will continue to answer the call for the people of Boston, but they have an absolute right to expect that they will return home safely at the end of their shift. Assaulting an EMT or healthcare provider is not an occupational hazard we are willing to accept,” said Jason Yutkins, President of the BPPA-EMS Division.

Boston EMS said charges have been filed.

In August, the division president said two EMTs were assaulted during the city’s Caribbean festival.

Boston 25 has reached out to the City of Boston for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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