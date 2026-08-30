Two EMS workers taken to the hospital after being assaulted in Boston

BOSTON — Two Boston EMS EMTs were hospitalized after they were allegedly assaulted by a patient they were trying to help Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Officers responded to Boston Medical Center around 3:19 PM for a report of an assault and battery.

Police said the victims were two EMTs who told officers they had been assaulted while attempting to provide medical care to a patient in the area of 4 Cheney Street in Roxbury.

The EMTs suffered minor injuries as a result of the incident, authorities said. They have since been released.

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“Our members put themselves in difficult and unpredictable situations every day to care for the people of Boston,” Boston EMS wrote on X. “There is no place for violence against our members. They are there to help, and they deserve to go home safely after every shift.”

Our thoughts are with the two Boston EMS EMTs who were attacked yesterday while answering a call to care for a patient on Cheney Street. Both members were treated and released. (1/3) — Boston EMS (@BOSTON_EMS) August 30, 2026

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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