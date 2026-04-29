Boston agrees to pay $850k settlement with George Floyd protesters over alleged police violence

The city of Boston has reportedly agreed to pay upward of $800k to settle lawsuits filed by four people who were allegedly beaten by police during a protest regarding the death of George Floyd in 2020.

The four protestors filed the suit against the city and three Boston police officers, claiming they were allegedly beaten with riot batons and pepper-sprayed.

The plaintiff’s legal team, the civil rights law firm Loevy + Loevy, says the settlement is $850,000 in total for the alleged actions of the officers the night of May 31, 2020.

“Our clients filed this lawsuit for the same reason they were on the Common that night in the first place: to stand up against police violence,” said attorney Mark Loevy-Reyes. “The message sent today is the same one they were sending that night: we all have a right to expect better of our law enforcement officers.”

One of the plaintiffs claims to have been struck from behind by a Boston police officer while attempting to peacefully leave the area, an interaction that was allegedly caught on camera.

The same officer allegedly struck one of the other plaintiffs, Jasmine Huffman, with his riot baton, hitting her just below the neck and knocking her to the ground. Before that altercation, Huffman was also allegedly seen protecting a Boston police officer from angry protestors.

“What happened that night will always be with me, but I am grateful that I was able to bring these issues to the federal court. I hope that the outcome leads to meaningful reform within the Boston Police Department,” Huffman wrote in a statement to Boston 25 News.

Two of the other victims, including a disabled veteran, had similarly violent interactions.

Boston 25 News has reached out to the city of Boston for comment.

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