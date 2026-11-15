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Two Patriots stars expected to play against Lions in Germany

By Bella Pelletiere, Boston 25 News Staff
Report: Two Patriots stars expected to play against Lions in Germany
By Bella Pelletiere, Boston 25 News Staff

The New England Patriots are getting some good news ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the Detroit Lions in Germany.

According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, wide receiver A.J. Brown and running back Rhamondre Stevenson are both expected to play.

Schefter reported the news just before 6 a.m. Sunday, after both players were listed as questionable on Saturday’s injury report.

They were both listed as active around 8:20 a.m. on Sunday.

Stevenson suffered an injury during last week’s game against the Green Bay Packers but was able to participate in some practices leading up to Sunday’s matchup.

While the Patriots are expected to have Brown and Stevenson available, they will be without running back TreVeyon Henderson, who was placed on injured reserve.

Brown suffered a knee and ankle injury this season and has only played in one full game.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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