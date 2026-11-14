Six people hospitalized after early morning crash in Malden

Six people have been hospitalized after an early morning crash in Malden.

Around 3:25 a.m., Malden police responded to a serious car crash in front of a CVS at the corner of Broadway and Eastern Avenue between a BMW and a Honda Civic.

Two people from Andover in the BMW suffered serious injuries and were transported to area hospitals for treatment.

The four people in the Honda, who were from Medford and Lynn, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were also taken to the hospital.

All people involved in the crash are believed to be in their mid-to-late 20s.

Malden police shared images of one of the cars wrapped around a utility pole.

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