Local

Woman dies after being shot during argument between two men in Rockland, police say

By Keenan Bassma, Boston 25 News Staff and Bella Pelletiere, Boston 25 News Staff
By Keenan Bassma, Boston 25 News Staff and Bella Pelletiere, Boston 25 News Staff

ROCKLAND, Mass. — Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Rockland on Saturday evening.

According to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office, the shooting occurred in the area of 31 School Street.

Rockland police said they received a 911 call reporting that a woman had been shot at the residence.

When officers arrived, they found a 49-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to South Shore Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police said initial reports indicate that two men were arguing inside the residence when a gun went off, striking the woman.

The two men are being questioned by investigators. Police said there is no threat to the public.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read