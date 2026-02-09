Body camera video released of police response to Brown University shooting

PROVIDENCE, RI — Among the files and records disclosed on Monday related to December’s deadly shooting at Brown University, city officials released over 20 minutes of body camera footage showing the police’s response immediately following the reports of shots fired.

Officers can be seen and heard discussing how best to evacuate students from the Barus and Holley Building and onto Hope Street.

Around two minutes into the footage, two officers share a brief conversation, stating that the auditorium is clear but there are two students in a classroom in the back of the corridor.

Less than two minutes after that exchange, the officer wearing the body camera states that all traffic should be shut down on Hope Street and Brook Street around the building as officers sweep the building to determine if the shooter is still inside.

Around five minutes into the video, the officer wearing the body camera states, “Alright, we just gotta keep searching this building.”

Officers then encounter a man in the basement in the building, ask if he has weapons on him, if anybody is down there with him or if he heard any shots fired. Officers then usher the man upstairs.

Eight minutes into the footage, officers are advised that there are several events going on in the city, including at the Providence Convention Center.

Around 10 minutes into the video, the officer asks for an update on the sweep of the second and third floors. When told the shooter still hasn’t been found, the officer wearing the body camera responds, “In the absence of better information, we’re gonna go with the shooter might still be in this building, so use caution.”

Officers also began discussing transporting the found victims to nearby hospitals, some in Providence Police cruisers. Police also establish Thayer Street and Waterman Street as a rescue point and discuss carrying some victims to the location.

Around 15 minutes into the video, police begin discussing how to get medical services into the building and into Room 166, where two students were killed and 9 others were injured.

Roughly two minutes later, medical personel enter the building with gurneys. Officers escorting them are told to protect and guard them as police units still search the building for the gunman.

“As of right now, we have no f**king information on who this might be, so we’re gonna consider this is still active,” the officer wearing the body camera states.

Students have only been back on campus for two weeks of the spring semester, and many are still recovering from the mid‑December shooting that killed two students, Ella Cook and Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov, and injured nine others.

Police identified the gunman as Claudio Neves Valente, who investigators say carefully canvassed the campus before opening fire.

Authorities also linked Valente to the killing of an MIT professor in Brookline.

He was later found dead in a storage unit in Salem, New Hampshire.

Over the weekend, Brown University held a private memorial service for Ella Cook and Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov, where friends and staff shared reflections.

“Ella and Mukhammad must be remembered. And they will be,” a speaker said.

Mary Jo Callan, a university official, urged the community to honor the victims

“Let us reflect the beauty of Ella and Mukhammad by deepening the capacity to live and work together. Reaching beyond our differences to choose a path of restoration and love,” Callan said.

City leaders delayed the release of the investigative records until after the memorial, and the documents are expected to be made public later Monday morning.

