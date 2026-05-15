JetBlue to end service at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport

MANCHESTER, N.H. — JetBlue is ending service at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, company officials confirmed Friday.

The final day of service at the New Hampshire airport will be on July 8, company officials said in a statement.

“JetBlue is making targeted schedule adjustments, including ending service on a small number of underperforming routes and redeploying aircraft to support growth on routes with stronger customer demand,” company officials said.

“While we are making this adjustment in Manchester, JetBlue remains deeply committed to New England, including our Boston focus city and the many communities we continue to serve across the region,” company officials said.

Customers on affected flights will be notified directly, according to JetBlue. They will have the option to select alternate JetBlue flight options where available or receive a full refund to their original form of payment.

Manchester Boston Regional Airport said in a statement that it is “very disappointed” to share that JetBlue will terminate service at the airport.

“MHT has worked diligently to promote JetBlue service at MHT, providing air service incentives, a substantial marketing budget, and conducting various promotional activities to create awareness,” airport officials said in a statement.

“Unfortunately, those efforts were not enough to overcome their ongoing business challenges, which have only been exacerbated by the recent spike in jet fuel prices,” airport officials said. “We know the community will also be disappointed to hear this news. However, we will continue to seek new carriers and routes and hope to welcome JetBlue back to MHT in the future.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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