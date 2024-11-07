Boat in Boston Harbor crushed by pier after crane failure, officials say

BOSTON — A large section of a pier being moved into the water in Boston Harbor crashed onto a boat after a crane failure on Thursday morning.

The crane was moving the pier from the ground into the water at the Boston Harbor Shipyard and Marina when it collapsed into the water, crushing a boat, Boston Fire Commissioner Paul Burke told reporters at the scene.

“It was very heavy. The crane that was moving it, one of the supports on the crane let go and the whole pier fell into the ocean,” Burke explained. “It crushed a boat in the marina.”

Burke said a new crane had to be brought in to lift the pier out of the water because the incident damaged the crane involved in the collapse.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 7 Pier crashes down on boat in Boston

“It’s not secure. We’re keeping everybody away from it until we can get another crane in and secure it,” Burke stated.

A hazmat team is at the scene because Burke said the crushed boat started leaking fuel into the harbor.

Divers were also asked to check the area near the collapse to ensure no one was in the water.

There were no reported injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group