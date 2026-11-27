BRAINTREE, Mass. — The unofficial start of the holiday season is here — it’s Black Friday!

Shoppers rushed to South Shore Plaza in Braintree as early as 6 a.m. to hunt down the best Black Friday deals.

“We do this every year; we get up at six o’clock and shop together,” one woman told Boston 25 News.

The mall has 170 stores, and some are offering anywhere from 10 to 70% off.

“Sales, that’s the big thing today,” South Shore Plaza General Manager Allen Smith said. “Lots of stores with big discounts...and they’re stocked with their merchandise ready to go.”

Two friends from England travel to Boston each year for Black Friday. They were among the first to arrive at the mall Friday morning.

“I think we’ve been coming to Boston for about 10 years now,” Claire Caddie said. “It’s a holiday for us.”

With suitcases in tow, the pair said they’re looking for holiday gifts for their families.

“Coats, some cashmere jumpers, Bath & Body Works,” Sue Holloway said. “My son wants some Carhartt stuff, and I’ve got three grandchildren, so I’ll be buying for them in Macy’s.”

A coffee in hand is also a necessity for many shoppers.

“I’ve been up since 4 o’clock, and it is 6 o’clock in the morning, so definitely need a coffee to get through this,” another shopper told Boston 25 News.

Although Black Friday has changed over the years with online shopping and holiday savings being offered earlier in the month, it’s still a nostalgic tradition that many don’t want to miss out on.

“I would say it absolutely has changed,” Gianna Zarges said. “Everyone has started going online, which is great, but I feel like there’s such a difference between online shopping and you being really able to feel the gift, see the gift; I think it just makes such a big difference.”

South Shore Plaza is open until 9 p.m.

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