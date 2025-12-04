Billerica police officers help deliver missing Amazon packages

BILLERICA, Mass. — A few Billerica police officers are being called ‘Santa’s helpers’ after delivering dozens of missing Amazon packages around town.

“The whole roadway was blocked, it was a bunch of packages, so I stepped out thinking it was just trash, was going to move it closer to the garbage there and realized they were all full,” said Officer Samuel Hawkes.

Officer Hawkes found several unopened Amazon packages off Boston Road last week.

He’s not sure how they got there but decided to personally deliver those packages to the people who ordered them.

“They were happy to see it, but yeah they were definitely surprised,” said Officer Hawkes.

Quite the surprise to see an officer delivering Amazon packages.

Officer Hawkes says this has happened a few different times over the last couple weeks, so he and his fellow officers have now delivered dozens of packages around town.

Officers Thomas Huff and Robert Lee also found packages Tuesday night and delivered them

Some of them were quite large.

“There were a few good ones probably Christmas gifts for everybody, so it was hard not to spoil any gifts for anybody there, knocking on doors, making sure we had the right person,” said Hawkes.

They also made sure the packages were safe after not knowing whether they were stolen or if this was all an accident.

“You never know what could be inside the box, so obviously I didn’t just go through them, I had the people make sure everything in it was proper and not damaged,” said Hawkes.

Now many in town say they’re thankful for this extra effort, even calling these officers Santa’s helpers this holiday season.

“Keeping the spirit alive just trying to get everybody their orders and gifts,” said Officer Hawkes. “You try to help the community as you can every day, whatever it takes really.”

The Billerica Police Department has contacted Amazon to try to figure out why this has happened a few times now.

But these officers say if they find any more packages, they’ll be sure to help deliver them.

