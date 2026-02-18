Bill Russell’s widow files lawsuit against NBA legend’s daughter

The widow of Bill Russell has filed a lawsuit against the NBA legend’s daughter for allegedly breaching a contract the family had reached over 10 years ago.

The filing stems from a 2015 legal dispute where Russell’s children took his wife, Jeannine Fiorito Russell, to court over the 11-time NBA Champion’s mental competency.

Russell’s children alleged that the basketball hall-of-famer was a “vulnerable adult” who was being exploited by Jeannine Russell.

The 2015 legal action ended in an out-of-court settlement including a “Confidentiality and Nondisparagement Agreement and Mutual Releases.”

In the recently filed complaint, Jeannine Russell argues that Karen “materially breached the Agreements; and specifically, the CNA,” of the prior litigation when she told the Boston Globe in October, “my dad had well-known cognitive issues.”

Jeannine Russell’s legal team states that Karen’s claims are not true and were not substantiated in any proceeding.

“Indeed, Bill was cleared by a medical professional to make his own decisions in connection with the VAPA Action. Karen voluntarily accepted over half a million dollars in consideration to retract this claim and agree not to make it publicly,” a statement from the legal team reads.

“I can no longer stay silent while my husband’s incredible and unique legacy is tarnished,” Jeannine Russell said in a statement provided to Boston 25 News. “I have decided to speak out and take action to preserve Bill’s memory in the way he intended.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

