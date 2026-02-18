Local

Bill Russell’s widow files lawsuit against NBA legend’s daughter

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff
Bill Russell through the years UNCASVILLE, CT - SEPTEMBER 10: Bill Russell and his wife, Jeannine Russell pose for a portrait during the Class of 2021 Tip-Off Celebration and Awards Gala as part of the 2021 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony on September 10, 2021 at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2021 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images) (Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
The widow of Bill Russell has filed a lawsuit against the NBA legend’s daughter for allegedly breaching a contract the family had reached over 10 years ago.

The filing stems from a 2015 legal dispute where Russell’s children took his wife, Jeannine Fiorito Russell, to court over the 11-time NBA Champion’s mental competency.

Russell’s children alleged that the basketball hall-of-famer was a “vulnerable adult” who was being exploited by Jeannine Russell.

The 2015 legal action ended in an out-of-court settlement including a “Confidentiality and Nondisparagement Agreement and Mutual Releases.”

In the recently filed complaint, Jeannine Russell argues that Karen “materially breached the Agreements; and specifically, the CNA,” of the prior litigation when she told the Boston Globe in October, “my dad had well-known cognitive issues.”

Jeannine Russell’s legal team states that Karen’s claims are not true and were not substantiated in any proceeding.

“Indeed, Bill was cleared by a medical professional to make his own decisions in connection with the VAPA Action. Karen voluntarily accepted over half a million dollars in consideration to retract this claim and agree not to make it publicly,” a statement from the legal team reads.

“I can no longer stay silent while my husband’s incredible and unique legacy is tarnished,” Jeannine Russell said in a statement provided to Boston 25 News. “I have decided to speak out and take action to preserve Bill’s memory in the way he intended.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

