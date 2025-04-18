Beverly man arrested after allegedly leading police on chase through Worcester County

A Beverly man has been arrested after allegedly leading police on a highway chase through Worcester County early Friday morning.

State Police responded to multiple reports of a wrong-way driver on Interstate 290 shortly after 4:00 a.m., a Massachusetts State Police spokesperson told Boston 25 News.

Responding troopers found and attempted to stop the vehicle but the suspected driver avoided police and continued on Route 85 in Marlboro in the proper lane.

State Police pursued the vehicle until the car traveled onto Technology Drive in Hudson.

“State Police notified our local police counterparts and staged at Route 85 where the vehicle returned a short time later and eventually entered a parking lot on Washington Street in Hudson,” an MSP spokesperson said.

Saul Joseph Jr, 26, of Beverley was then taken into custody. He will face charges including failure to stop, negligent operation, and operating under the influence (drugs).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

