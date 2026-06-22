Boston bars see mixed turnout after extending hours for World Cup

BOSTON — Nearly 200 bars and restaurants across Boston have extended their operating hours until 3 a.m. to accommodate fans during the World Cup.

However, the impact of the extended hours has led to mixed reactions among businesses in different parts of the city.

Drew Goethe, manager at the Black Rose, located near Faneuil Hall, says that the later times have been a good time, especially noting that the Scotland fans and the Tartan army have really enjoyed the later times.

“It’s been really cool to see all the Scotland fans here, and they’re really taken advantage of the extended time we’ve had cues this whole week. It’s just been insanely crazy from the World Cup, but it’s been a really good experience,” Goethe said.

Meanwhile, at Cask and Flaggon, bar manager Brandon Finnen and general manager Meredith Hickey suggested that public transportation schedules might be a factor in lower late-night attendance in their area.

Hickey explained that their location is not accessible by foot compared to other parts of the city.

“We’re not in the walking distance of everything over here where if you are on the other side of Boston down Faneuil Hall area you can walk everywhere down there we are getting on the outskirts of what goes on with all of that,” Hickey said.

Despite varied outcomes, other restaurants expressed optimism that the World Cup crowds would eventually distribute more evenly across businesses.

The extended operating hours are temporary and will conclude at the end of July. All participating establishments will return to their original closing times on July 31.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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