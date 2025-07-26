‘Best birthday ever’: Hundreds send cards to 98-year-old Norwood man

NORWOOD, Mass. — The best part of the day for Donald Driesen is always getting the mail.

So, when his 98th birthday was approaching on July 21, his daughter-in-law, Kathy Curran, had an idea.

“Dad always says, ‘What’s in the mail? Anything for me?’ And I’m like, ‘No, nothing yet,’” Curran said. “I just got on Facebook, and I just said, ‘Friends will send him a card, you know, hopefully.’”

Curran posted in the “Norwood Now” community Facebook group, requesting anyone with a few spare minutes to send her beloved father-in-law a birthday card.

Curran never imagined the response from the community and beyond.

“Oh, my god. It was insane. It was crazy,” Curran said. “It was like the cards came. They came in bundles. And bundles. And bundles.”

Three hundred birthday cards – and counting – have arrived from across Massachusetts and as far as Texas and Colorado

Driesen, who moved in with family from his hometown of North Dartmouth last year, couldn’t believe the outpouring of love.

“They took the time out to send me a card. That makes me feel very good,” a thankful Driesen said. “Usually, nobody has a strong interest in elderly people, but a lot do.”

Five little girls – sisters and cousins – hand-delivered their handwritten cards. They read them aloud, gave Mr. Driesen friendship bracelets, and sang to him.

“I came up, and this room was filled with little girls. And I thought, ‘What’s going on?’” Driesen said. “I didn’t even expect that. These little girls, they were really beauties.”

The Kraft Foundation mailed a cap, others sent scratch tickets and boxes of chocolates. A chef delivered the best blueberry pie Driesen has ever tasted.

“[Dad] said, ‘It’s remarkable. It’s the best birthday ever,’” Curran said of her father-in-law’s reaction. “It’s great for him. And when you’re 98, love – that’s what he needs, he just needs love.”

As Driesen nears the big triple-digit birthday, he isn’t sure this one can be topped.

“I don’t think it could be any bigger than what I’ve just gone through,” Driesen said.,

