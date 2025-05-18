Bentley student who died in the Bahamas given posthumous diploma

WALTHAM, Mass. — A day of celebration was also a day of remembrance.

Bentley University graduates celebrated their hard work while honoring a senior who died suddenly while on a class trip.

On Saturday, undergraduates held white roses in honor of Gaurav Jaisingh.

Bentley student that died in the Bahamas given posthumous diploma (Jamison Wexler/Bentley University)

Bentley President Brent Chrite addressed the tragedy, saying that, “Gaurav was supposed to cross the stage today, lift his degree high, and celebrate an accomplishment many years in the making."

During the ceremony, the school shared that Jaisingh was a finance and computer information systems major, a university tour guide, and a good friend.

“Those who were able to know Gaurav, and to count him as a friend, are richer for it.” President Chrite said.

Jaisingh’s parents were called on stage to accept their son’s diploma, the first to be given out.

Nassau police say that Jaisingh died in a senior trip to the Bahamas following a fall from an upper-level balcony.

According to Bentley University, he accidentally fell.

Despite police saying his death is thought to be an accident, the investigation into how it happened continues.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group