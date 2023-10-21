Beloved Medfield bookstore set to close receives offer to stay open

MEDFIELD, Mass — Days after the owner of a beloved Medfield bookstore announced his plans to retire and close up shop, an offer from a longtime customer and friend may keep the doors open after all.

Jim James, owner of Park Street Books & Toys, announced his decision last week on Facebook, resulting in hundreds of comments from families both mourning the loss for the community and thanking James for his role in the community over the last 20 years.

“I feel that I am slipping mentally and physically and just can’t put in the energy that the store deserves,” James wrote in his post. “You have all given me tremendous joy. I hope the store has brought you joy.”

Sherry Mycroft, who brings her sons to pick up books and toys, creates pottery and attends birthday parties at the Medfield mainstay, was one of many upset about the news.

“We were devastated. We’ve been coming here for many years,” Mycroft said. “We love Jim. Jim’s like family to us.”

As countless parents and kids asked James about the future of the store over the last week, a friend came into the shop with an offer. She proposed buying the business from James, adding to it and keeping James on as a part-time employee.

While the deal is not yet official, James said there is likely a next chapter for the store. He expects to make an announcement with positive news for book-lovers in the next week or two.

“I didn’t realize the extent of the love for the store,” James said. “It’s humbling, and it’s very hopeful. I think great things are coming. It’ll live on, which is incredible. Maybe my grandkid will work here one day.”

