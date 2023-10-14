Final Chapter: New England’s largest children’s bookstore to close next year

A legendary bookstore in Medfield is penning its final chapter.

Jim James The owner of Park Street Books in Medfield, posted on Facebook today that he will retire in 2024.

“Thank you to all of our wonderful customers from so many towns. You saw the importance of an indie bookstore in our community,” James wrote. “You supported us, even though there are online options that are often more convenient.”

I am grateful for all of you. I hope you will reach out if you ever want to talk about books, toys, or life, the Universe, and everything.

Park Street is the largest children’s bookstore in New England, selling books, toys, and games for 20 years.

The bookstore has also provided jobs to more than 100 local high school students.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

