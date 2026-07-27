Belmont Middle School teacher, summer camp worker appears in court on child pornography charges

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A Belmont Middle School teacher facing child pornography charges appeared in front of a judge this morning.

45-year-old Leon Dyer was charged with two counts of child pornography.

Dyer worked as technology teacher at Belmont Middle Schol and volunteered at a boy’s camp in Middleborough. He is now on leave from the school.

In January, the state police sought and obtained a search warrant from the defendant’s devices and located multiple images of child pornography on his Google Drive.

This past Saturday, the Massachusetts State Police Cyber Crime Unit Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force executed a search warrant at his home and located more images of child pornography on his iPhone.

Prosecutors said Dyer told police his phone was hacked but then admitted to downloading the images offline. He was adamant he never took photos of the children he interacted with.

Belmont Superintendent Jill Geiser notified families that Dyer is no longer permitted on school property. School officials said he had undergone required background checks and regular employment reviews during his time with the district.

The Executive Director of Camp Avoda Ken Shifman said there was no indication, evidence, or accusation that Dyer engaged in any inappropriate conduct with or involving campers. Dyer had also undergone background checks prior to employment at the camp.

Dyer posted bail and was ordered to stay away from the school and the camp he worked at. He was also ordered to not work with children under the age of 18.

He has pleaded not guilty. His next court date is in September.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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