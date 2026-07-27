DA identifies two found deceased in apparent murder-suicide in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Mass. — The Essex County District Attorney has identified two individuals who were found deceased in an apparent murder-suicide in Lawrence on Sunday morning.

According to officials, around 12:08 a.m., police responded to the area of 10 Willow Street and found 41-year-old Yomarys Herrera Marte with apparent trauma who later declared deceased.

At the same location, 45-year-old Eddys Caceres Acosta was discovered deceased from apparent injuries.

A preliminary investigation indicates that Marte was stabbed by Acosta, who then jumped out of a third-story window, each party dying from their injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing.

“If you or a family member for whom you are responsible are in immediate danger, call 911 now. Otherwise, if you (or your family member) have been the victim of domestic abuse, go to the police station in the city or town closest to where the incident/offense took place and ask to speak to a police officer,” the DA said in a statement.

The statewide toll-free domestic violence hotline, which is available in 130 languages, can be reached 24/7 at 877-785-2020.

Additional helpful information and resources for those in Essex County are available via EssexCountyDA.com/reporting-abuse.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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