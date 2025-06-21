‘Beautiful soul’: Family of man killed in Beverly plane crash releases statement

BEVERLY, Mass. — The family of the man killed in a plane crash in Beverly this week has released a statement.

On Thursday morning, Firefighters, police officers, and EMTs were seen gathered around a Mooney M20 aircraft that had crashed shortly before 9 a.m. on Sam Fonzo Drive in Beverly.

Beverly Deputy Fire Chief Jonathan Palm confirmed that one person was killed in the wreck.

The second victim was flown to the hospital with serious injuries.

The family identified the man killed as Geoffrey Andrews.

“Geoffrey was a charismatic, beautiful soul who cared deeply for his family and friends and always had a kind word for others,” a family statement said. “He was so excited about the upcoming birth of their baby. He was almost always seen sporting a bow tie and a smile. He loved cooking, baking, nature, was a talented amateur photographer and was oddly passionate about scuba diving. He loved music, often played piano, and sang in choirs for much of his life including with Gentry. Geoffrey was Gentry’s biggest support system in life, especially during the recent death of her cherished mother, Marcia.”

Geoffrey’s family said he loved his career and immersed himself in the world of aerospace engineering and dreamed of someday having the opportunity to become an astronaut.

“Geoffrey loved flying, even moonlighting as a ferry pilot to build hours and experience as a graduate student, the statement said. “He flew aerobatics for several years, volunteered as a glider pilot, and was working toward his CFI to be able to teach others about the joy of flight.

He was proud to be a staff scientist for MIT Lincoln Laboratory and an equally proud doctoral graduate of Purdue University, as well as Lehigh University, where he completed his undergraduate studies and had recently begun teaching as a visiting lecturer.

The family has created a GoFundMe page to support his wife, Gentry, who is pregnant with their first child.

“We thank the investigators who we trust will conduct a thorough investigation into what caused this catastrophic loss of life,” a statement said. “We also pray for his passenger in the plane and are sending his loved ones strength through this difficult time,” the statement added.

The cause of the plane crash remains under investigation.

