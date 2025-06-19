BEVERLY, Mass. — One person is dead and another is hospitalized after a small plane crashed in the street near an airport on the North Shore of Massachusetts on Thursday morning.

Firefighters, police officers, and EMTs were seen gathered around a Mooney M20 aircraft that crashed on Sam Fonzo Drive in Beverly, which is not far from Beverly Regional Airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane crashed around 7:45 a.m.

Beverly Deputy Fire Chief Jonathan Palm confirmed that two people were on the plane and that one person was killed in the wreck.

“One party was transported to Beverly Hospital by paramedics. One party on the scene was nonviable,” Palm said.

1 dead, 1 hospitalized after plane crashes near North Shore airport, official says

Video from the scene showed the plane crumpled and in pieces on the side of the roadway near a utility pole.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the plane was taking off or landing when it crashed.

The FAA confirmed that it’s investigating the crash, along with the National Transportation Safety Board.

Large emergency response after plane crashes on North Shore

Boston 25 News has a crew working to gather more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group