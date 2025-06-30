Possible hate crime under investigation following attack on Cape Cod, police say

PROVINCETOWN, Mass. — Police are investigating an early morning attack as a potential hate crime.

Provincetown authorities say they were alerted to a possible hate crime incident between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. on Monday.

The victim reportedly told officers that he was attacked by a group of three men who exited a vehicle on the ear end of Bradford Street.

The victim was evaluated by paramedics, although he did not require hospitalization, according to officials.

The facts and circumstances of the assault were not immediately available.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Provincetown Police at (508) 487-2828 or email at report-a-tip@provincetown-ma.gov.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Earlier today, the Provincetown Police Department became aware of a possible hate crime incident... Posted by Provincetown Police Department on Monday, June 30, 2025

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

