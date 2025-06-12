ORLEANS, Mass. — Friends of a Cape Cod couple are grappling with the news of two bodies found and a sunken boat located on the ocean floor.

Shawn Arsenault, 64, and his girlfriend, Felicia Daley, 54, left Rock Harbor in Orleans Sunday to go clamming in a 30-foot vessel called “Seahorse”.

The harbormaster noticed Arsenault’s truck still in the parking lot on Tuesday morning, and an intensive search began.

Coast Guard searching for missing fishing vessel off Cape Cod

A recreational vessel dragging its fishing gear spotted the wreckage Wednesday afternoon two miles off the coast of Brewster.

Authorities brought the remains of two people to shore in Dennis hours later.

“They were both great people,” said friend Patrick McLaughlin. “He was a loud character with his jokes, and she would do anything to help you out.”

‘Both great people’: Friends grapple with discovery of sunken boat, two bodies found in Cape Cod Bay

Authorities had not formally identified the bodies found as of Wednesday night.

However, friends said they didn’t need official confirmation to grasp the tragic outcome.

“They were just going out to make a few dollars. The ocean said, no, not today,” said friend Scott Amerault.

Amerault told Boston 25 News Daley held a special place in his heart ever since they went to Nauset Regional High School together.

“She will always be remembered,” he said. “Heart of gold but salty as hell.”

Sunken ship found during search for missing fishing vessel off Cape Cod

Witnesses on land told the Coast Guard they potentially saw items, including a GPS, being thrown overboard before the boat went missing.

Those accounts are adding to speculation about what happened.

“We like to stress that mariners file voyage plans with loved ones so somebody knows where you’re going and how long you’re going to be out for,” said Lt. Quinn LeCain with the U.S. Coast Guard Sector SE New England.

State and federal agencies are now working together to figure out how to handle the underwater wreck.

They’re looking into factors like how much fuel is on board and whether there’s a threat to the environment.

Friends of Cape Cod couple on board boat found on ocean floor left with many questions. Shawn Arsenault & Felicia Daley left Orleans Sunday to go clamming. 30-foot fishing boat found today off coast of Brewster & two bodies found near Dennis #Boston25 pic.twitter.com/WBpoeOg65h — Drew Karedes (@DrewKaredes) June 12, 2025

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group