Barnstable County Sheriff’s cadet held without bail in stabbing of man on Cape Cod, DA says

ORLEANS, Mass. — A Barnstable County Sheriff’s cadet was held without bail on Monday in connection with the stabbing of a man in Harwich, after the victim’s car was found vandalized in Barnstable, the district attorney said.

Tatiana Jacobs, 26, of Hyannis was arraigned in Orleans District Court on the charge of armed assault to murder, Cape and Islands District Attorney Robert Galibois said in a statement. The victim in the case is a 33-year-old man.

Jacobs was held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing scheduled for Friday.

Sunday night, at approximately 8:14 p.m., state police were dispatched to Route 6 eastbound around mile marker 82 in Harwich for a report of a person that had fallen out of a vehicle.

When troopers arrived, they saw a man laying on his back “with a large pool of reddish-brown substance around him,” Galibois said. The victim was suffering from multiple injuries to his upper body.

He was flown to a Boston-area hospital for treatment. His condition was not known on Monday.

An initial investigation found that earlier Sunday evening, at approximately 7:54 p.m. in Barnstable, officers were dispatched to a reported disturbance of a man and woman fighting in a parking lot.

When officers arrived, they spoke to witnesses who reported that two people who were fighting had left the scene.

Officers saw a vehicle in the parking lot that had a smashed windshield and all four tires flattened.

“The tires appeared to have been flattened due to slice or puncture marks in the tires with a sharp object,” Galibois said.

The vandalized vehicle belongs to the victim found in Harwich, the district attorney said.

The Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office confirms that Jacobs is a cadet in their current recruit training academy. She has been placed on unpaid administrative leave, according to a department spokesperson.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

