Person injured, suspect in custody following incident on Route 6 in Harwich

HARWICH, Mass. — A person was injured after reportedly falling from a vehicle on Route 6 in Harwich on Sunday night.

According to Massachusetts State Police, shortly after 8 p.m., troopers responded to a 911 call on Route 6 Eastbound.

Upon arrival, they found a victim with lacerations to the neck.

The individual was airlifted by MedFlight to Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston. Their condition has not been released at this time.

One suspect was taken into custody at the scene.

No further details about the suspect or incident have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

