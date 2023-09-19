Back on track: MBTA commuter rail service to resume a week after Leominster flooding

Trains will once again be running the rails just over a week after torrential flooding in Leominster washed away the ground supporting the MBTA’s commuter rail track.

Service between the Wachusett and Shirley line will resume Tuesday after crews used over 3,000 tons of stone to replace the earth washed out by the flooding.

While repairs were underway, train service had stopped at the Shirley station, leaving riders to use buses to hop to the North Leominster, Fitchburg and Wachusett stops.

Fitchburg train 411, the 10:30 a.m. from North Station, will be the first to return to Wachusett.

The MBTA says the bus service will be phased out after the 10:53 train a.m. from Wachusett.

Video captured in the area in the wake of the flooding showed the destructive aftermath, including a wayward dumpster in the road, a shed collapsed on top of a car, and large rocks and boulders littering the road.

Gov. Maura Healey toured the damage last Tuesday afternoon, calling the flood damage “catastrophic.”

Severe Weather New England From left, Gov. Maura Healey speaks with MBTA Chief Railroad Officer Ryan Conolan andMBTA General Manager and CEO Phillip Eng beside a sink hole and a washed out the embankment below a Commuter Rail train line, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, in Leominster, Mass. More than 9 inches of rain fell in the town overnight. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds) (JOSH REYNOLDS)

