Back to School: MGB pediatricians share tips to help families get back into school year routine

As students prepare to head back to school, experts from Mass General Brigham offer advice on establishing routines that support academic success.

Pediatricians emphasize the importance of consistent sleep schedules, balanced nutrition, and managing stress to help students transition smoothly into the school year.

“Students that are able to get enough sleep and maintain consistent sleep schedules are significantly more likely to get better grades,” said Dr. Rebecca Robbins, an associate sleep scientist at Mass General Brigham.

Dr. Robbins suggests that families gradually adjust bedtimes and wake times by 15 minutes each night in the week or two leading up to the first day of school. This helps students transition smoothly into their new schedules.

Dr. Lauren Fiechtner, a pediatric gastroenterologist, encourages parents to pack healthy lunches that include a balance of protein, whole grains, fruits, and vegetables.

“To know if it’s healthy or not, you just want half the plate to be fruits or vegetables,” Dr. Fiechtner said. But if it’s tough to convince them to eat vegetables, doubling up on fruit is okay.

“I think as parents, we always feel they need to be eating broccoli and brussels sprouts,” Dr. Fiechtner said. “But it’s really totally fine if they prefer fruits.”

Dr. Ashwini Nadkarni, a psychiatrist, highlights the importance of addressing school-related stress. She notes that some children may show stress through symptoms like headaches or stomach aches. Parents can help ease their child’s first-day jitters by talking through some of the different situations they may encounter.

“Try role-playing different scenarios they might encounter, such as navigating a potential conflict,” Dr. Nadkarni said. “And as a parent, you can also model these skills at home yourself.”

Parents are encouraged to communicate with each other to share strategies and support as they navigate the back-to-school transition.

